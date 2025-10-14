Intuit Adds to Mailchimp Platform

Intuit today introduced a suite of new Intuit Mailchimp features to help retailers reach new customers and drive revenue growth during the holiday shopping season. They include an improved Shopify integration, smarter segmentation tools, advanced e-commerce analytics, global and multi-audience SMS capabilities, and a refreshed email template library.

<p"With these improvements, businesses can move faster, personalize with more precision, and measure the tangible business impact of every omnichannel campaign," said Diana Williams, vice president of product management at Intuit Mailchimp, in a statement. "The holiday season is an enormous opportunity for retailers, but brands must move beyond traditional major retail moments of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to gain a significant competitive advantage. With these new tools, Mailchimp delivers the confidence and clarity marketers need to turn customer engagement into reliable revenue growth, extending their impact far beyond the peak holiday shopping windows."

Mailchimp's updated Shopify integration unlocks deeper behavioral insights and new triggers, like product views, checkout started, page views, and search terms, and turns them into triggers.

Additional capabilities include single-use Shopify discount codes and expanded segmentation by more behaviors, statuses, and browse activity.

Additionally, with these platform updates, retailers who want to reach customers in the United States, Australia, and Europe can now send SMS campaigns across multiple countries from a single Mailchimp account. Plus, with multi-audience capabilities, customers can send personalized messages to different customer segments, without toggling between tools.

Mailchimp's new unified performance dashboard leverages data and business intelligence on the Intuit platform, helping marketers see how SMS and email work together to drive results and offering data-backed recommendations that ultimately drive higher conversion.

Additionally, Mailchimp Transactional (formerly known as Mandrill) has expanded into SMS. With Mailchimp Transactional SMS, retailers can deliver critical, timely, one-to-one text updates about their purchases at every step. It is now available in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and Ireland.

New dashboards surface real-time trends across email, SMS, revenue attribution, and store behavior, helping marketers measure campaign ROI and optimize faster.

Additional capabilities include the following:

Audience Analytics, to better identify contact sources and source performance with improved UI and growth tracking.

Conversion Insights Tool for full visibility of sales funnel with data from user behavior.

Blotout API integration with cookieless tracking for visibility across the funnel.

New seasonal templates and automation flow templates can help retailers build on-brand campaigns in minutes.