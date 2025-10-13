OptifiNow Integrates with BombBomb

OptifiNow, a provider of CRM solutions for mortgage lenders, and BombBomb, a video messaging platform provider, today announced a new integration that empowers lenders to strengthen relationships through personalized video communication.

The integration will be available in both the retail and wholesale versions of the OptifiNow CRM, enabling loan officers and wholesale account executives to record, send, and track BombBomb videos directly within their daily workflows.

For retail lenders, the integration helps improve the borrower experience by using video to explain complex mortgage concepts, deliver updates, and celebrate milestones. For wholesale lenders, account executives can use video to engage and educate broker partners.