OptifiNow Integrates with BombBomb
OptifiNow, a provider of CRM solutions for mortgage lenders, and BombBomb, a video messaging platform provider, today announced a new integration that empowers lenders to strengthen relationships through personalized video communication.
The integration will be available in both the retail and wholesale versions of the OptifiNow CRM, enabling loan officers and wholesale account executives to record, send, and track BombBomb videos directly within their daily workflows.
For retail lenders, the integration helps improve the borrower experience by using video to explain complex mortgage concepts, deliver updates, and celebrate milestones. For wholesale lenders, account executives can use video to engage and educate broker partners.
"Video has become one of the most effective ways to stand out and create authentic connections," said John McGee, president and CEO of OptifiNow, in a statement. "Our clients have been asking for this integration because they know video increases engagement and builds trust. Whether it's a loan officer guiding a borrower through the mortgage process or an account executive explaining the nuances of non-QM, BombBomb gives our users a powerful new way to connect."
"Lenders know that trust and relationships drive this business, and nothing builds trust like face-to-face communication," said Conor McCluskey, CEO of BombBomb, in a statement. "BombBomb has proven that video outperforms plain text and leads to better engagements and conversions. Partnering with OptifiNow ensures that loan officers and account executives can put that power to work without leaving their CRM, making every interaction more personal and impactful."