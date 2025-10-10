Adobe Expands Its AI Agent Portfolio

Adobe has launched a series of artificial intelligence agents that can work with sales and marketing teams in the business-to-business (B2B) industry.

With Adobe's suite of B2B agents that drive human-AI collaboration, marketing and sales teams can target decision makers, leveraging valuable engagement insights.

Adobe's AI agents are powered by the Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator=, which enables reasoning and multi-agent collaboration to drive customer experience orchestration. Adobe's purpose-built agents?are surfaced directly within enterprise applications such as Adobe Journey Optimizer B2B Edition and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics B2B Edition. These applications allow marketing and sales teams to drive targeted personalization at scale.

Adobe AI agents for B2B workflows include the followinge:

Audience Agent in Journey Optimizer B2B Edition can analyze structured, unstructured, and first-party data sources, such as CRM profiles, marketing activity, and web content, surfacing insights that help marketers define the right audience for their objectives. It can also identify buying group personas and use first-party signals to recommend buying group members. These insights then allow the agent to build out high-value buying groups for specific offerings, which can be used across omnichannel journeys to create demand.

Journey Agent in Journey Optimizer B2B Edition simplifies the creation and orchestration of customer journeys and campaigns across channels such as email, web, mobile and more. The agent creates journeys based on defined goals. It can then optimize touchpoints through aspects such as customer drop-off, uncovering insights to fine-tune interactions.

Data Insights Agent in Customer Journey Analytics B2B Edition simplifies and expands the process of deriving insights from cross-channel data across buying groups and accounts. This is delivered through a conversational experience, enabling a wider range of marketing, sales and product team members to visualize, forecast and remediate customer experience initiatives.;

Additionally, Adobe's Account Qualification Agent is coming soon to Adobe Journey Optimizer B2B Edition. It will empower business development representatives to greatly accelerate engagement and qualification. The agent evaluates prospects' needs, budget, authority, and timeline to determine if they are valid sales opportunities while delivering summarized insights on the account to the BDR.

Also coming soon is Adobe's Brand Concierge. Casual customer browsing can be turned into hyper-personalized and tailor-made conversational experiences. The application will feature a Product Advisor Agent that supports brand engagement and accelerates journeys through product discovery, driving interactions that are tailored to individual preferences. B2B teams can support potential customers in booking meetings with BDRs via Brand Concierge. This offering will be multimodal, supporting interactions across text, voice or images while delivering AI-driven, sensory-rich recommendations and comparisons. BDRs can then conduct research, qualification and engagement before and after the meeting with ;Account Qualification Agent in Journey Optimizer B2B Edition.