Oracle Launches Oracle Intelligent Communications Orchestration Network Cloud Service

Oracle has introduced the Oracle Intelligent Communications Orchestration Network Cloud Service ;to simplify enterprise network configuration and operations by unifying fragmented communications environments through centralization and orchestration of network traffic and policy management across voice, collaboration, artificial intelligence, and other technologies running in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments.

The Oracle Intelligent Communications Orchestration Network Cloud Service will simplify and provide agility to call center operations in common scenarios running multiple vendor systems with real-time AI-services, such as voice-enabled documentation and next-best-action recommendations. It is an agile, pre-integrated, technology-agnostic solution built on the security, performance, and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

With the solution, users can do the following:

Connect and manage voice services, including unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), contact centers-as-a-service (CCaaS), third-party voice services, AI, and any on-premises voice solutions.

Integrate Voice AI services with real-time insights into the functionality of network or service.

Streamline call flows, centrally manage and seamlessly enforce security and routing across all communication services and processes based on employee and customer needs more securely. Users can also enhance controls for voice systems to reduce mistakes, delays, or lost call interactions.

Build and customize communication strategies, whether in the cloud with UCaaS or CCaaS or on-premises.

Centralize intelligence and unified management: Deliver a single orchestration layer for dial plan logic, routing, policy control, and analytics, simplifying global deployments and enhancing continuity with regional diversity.