Zeta Global Unveils Athena by Zeta, a Conversational, Superintelligent Agent

Marketing technology provider Zeta Global at its Zeta Live 2025 event in New York unveiled Athena by Zeta, a superintelligent agent powered by Zeta’s data cloud and contextual intelligence to personalize marketers' digital workspaces, adapting to each user’s goals, style, and decisions.

Integrated with the Zeta Marketing Platform, Athena delivers instant answers, smarter decisions, and agentic actions through a suite of agentic apps, accessed via natural, voice-activated dialogue and an adaptive interface. Every answer, decision, and forecast flows seamlessly through the Zeta Marketing Platform, where hyper-targeted audiences are activated, media optimized, and outcomes measured.

"At Zeta, AI isn't a feature, it's the foundation. We've built on it at the core since 2017, not bolted it on," said David Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global, in a statement. "Athena is conversational by design. Ask in your own voice, get a clear answer, and set the action in motion. It's like having a data scientist, strategist, and operator in one, tuned to your business. Athena is the superintelligent agent that will become the operating system for our customers' lives and businesses." "Athena starts as a superintelligent agent and adaptive interface to the Zeta Marketing Platform," said Christian Monberg, chief technology officer of Zeta Global, in a statement. "We're connecting answers to action with an agentic app suite, and we're doing it on an enterprise-grade foundation of identity, security, governance, and transparency. The roadmap grows from a single agent to coordinated agents, and eventually to an operating system for personal productivity, business growth and breakthrough outcomes."

Athena by Zeta adapts in real time to new security challenges, validates and safeguards AI-generated outputs, and ensures nothing reaches production without proper guardrails and marketer approval. It builds on ZOE, Zeta's first conversational assistant, and elevates it into a superintelligent agent with an adaptive interface to the Zeta Marketing Platform. It delivers answers and orchestrates action through a growing suite of agentic apps. Over time, Athena will coordinate multiple agents and mature into the intelligent operating system for modern marketing and daily productivity.

Athena is also powered by Zeta Answers, the new intelligence framework that transforms insights into action.

Zeta also used the conference to introduce Zeta Agentic App Suite of agentic apps accessible by Athena and powered by the Zeta Marketing Platform. The suite includes the following: