Glia Partners with FIS

FIS, a financial technology company, has partnered with Glia, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered banking interactions, to deliver advanced AI-powered customer engagement capabilities across FIS' Digital One suite of retail and business banking products.

Integrated directly into FIS' Digital One online banking platform, Glia's AI for All creates a unified ecosystem where AI and human expertise work together to serve bank customers. AI agents respond to routine inquiries 24/7 while intelligently routing complex issues to qualified human agents with full context.