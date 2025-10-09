Glia Partners with FIS
FIS, a financial technology company, has partnered with Glia, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered banking interactions, to deliver advanced AI-powered customer engagement capabilities across FIS' Digital One suite of retail and business banking products.
Integrated directly into FIS' Digital One online banking platform, Glia's AI for All creates a unified ecosystem where AI and human expertise work together to serve bank customers. AI agents respond to routine inquiries 24/7 while intelligently routing complex issues to qualified human agents with full context.
"At FIS, we're committed to unlocking financial technology at every touch point of the customer experience," said Hashim Toussaint, head of retail digital and open banking at FIS, in a statement. "By integrating Glia's sophisticated AI and digital interaction capabilities into our Digital One platforms, we're enabling banks and credit unions to reap the benefits of a virtual workforce and high-touch, personalized service. This new technology aligns perfectly with our recently announced Banking Modernization Framework, where open banking serves as a cornerstone for institutions looking to transform their operations and customer experiences. It truly represents the future of banking, where intelligent automation meets human insight."
"Financial institutions today face the dual challenge of meeting rising customer expectations while managing operational costs," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and cofounder of Glia, in a statement. "Adding Glia's AI-powered platform to FIS' digital online banking products creates a powerful solution that doesn't force organizations to choose between efficiency and experience—they can have both."
