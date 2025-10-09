The Trade Desk Integrates with Koddi

The Trade Desk, an advertising technology company, has expanded its platform to enable companies to buy premium onsite retail media inventory through an integration with Koddi's commerce media platform. This integration helps advertisers purchase sponsored product ads and other onsite retail placements programmatically on The Trade Desk platform.

With this integration, media buyers have direct access to retail and commerce media ad formats, beginning with sponsored product ads. At the same time, advertisers will be able to run full-funnel campaigns, from building awareness to driving conversions at the point of purchase, and unlock more value from their onsite inventory with a more holistic view of campaign impact.