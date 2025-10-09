The Trade Desk Integrates with Koddi
The Trade Desk, an advertising technology company, has expanded its platform to enable companies to buy premium onsite retail media inventory through an integration with Koddi's commerce media platform. This integration helps advertisers purchase sponsored product ads and other onsite retail placements programmatically on The Trade Desk platform.
With this integration, media buyers have direct access to retail and commerce media ad formats, beginning with sponsored product ads. At the same time, advertisers will be able to run full-funnel campaigns, from building awareness to driving conversions at the point of purchase, and unlock more value from their onsite inventory with a more holistic view of campaign impact.
"Retail media represents one of the fastest-growing areas of digital advertising, but access to onsite advertising placements has been limited and fragmented," said Matthew Fantazier, vice president of data partnerships at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "This integration delivers a personalized shopping experience, enabling brands to seamlessly connect with consumers across their entire purchase journey. By working with Koddi, advertisers can now run full-funnel campaigns on The Trade Desk platform, breaking down silos for retailers and advertisers and unlocking new opportunities for performance and measurement."
"Our integration with The Trade Desk significantly boosts demand for our retail partners while simplifying fragmented buying experiences. Together, we're empowering retailers and advertisers to scale retail media as part of their programmatic strategies," said Nicholas Ward, president and co-founder of Koddi, in a statement.