LiveRamp Partners with Dappier

Dappier, providers of a monetization platform for the answers economy, and LiveRamp, a data collaboration company, have partnered to unlock personalized advertisements driven within publishers' native chat and search experiences.

Dappier AI copilots and search drive in-AI ad placements surfaced within search bars, on-page answer engines, and chat modules. LiveRamp identity and connectivity powers personalized consumer experiences across channels. The new partnership with Dappier will unlock broader identity activation within AI ad units.

By harnessing Dappier's proprietary classification engine to drive highly relevant offerings based on users' conversation sessions and context of what's on-page in conjunction with LiveRamp's RampID, publishers can enable marketers to connect with critical points in customer journeys and activate higher intent ads within net new ad space while driving engagement through Dappie's AI copilot and search solutions.