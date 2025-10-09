LiveRamp Partners with Dappier
Dappier, providers of a monetization platform for the answers economy, and LiveRamp, a data collaboration company, have partnered to unlock personalized advertisements driven within publishers' native chat and search experiences.
Dappier AI copilots and search drive in-AI ad placements surfaced within search bars, on-page answer engines, and chat modules. LiveRamp identity and connectivity powers personalized consumer experiences across channels. The new partnership with Dappier will unlock broader identity activation within AI ad units.
By harnessing Dappier's proprietary classification engine to drive highly relevant offerings based on users' conversation sessions and context of what's on-page in conjunction with LiveRamp's RampID, publishers can enable marketers to connect with critical points in customer journeys and activate higher intent ads within net new ad space while driving engagement through Dappie's AI copilot and search solutions.
"Dappier enables publishers to thrive in the transition from web pages to AI agents, letting them easily launch their own branded experiences and then monetize those interactions with high-intent ads driven by user conversation and page context," said Dan Goikhman, CEO of Dappier, in a statement. "Now with LiveRamp enabling us to extend their offering from the open web to the agentic web, ads optimize for users and publishers alike while supporting consumer trust."
"In the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem, marketers need seamless connectivity to emerging destinations and tools, alongside neutral solutions that enable collaboration with any partner," said Travis Clinger, chief connectivity and ecosystem officer of LiveRamp, in a statement. "By integrating LiveRamp's authenticated identity into native AI chat and search experiences, Dappier empowers marketers to deliver the hyper personalization consumers increasingly expect."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned