Hightouch Launches Smart Suppression

Hightouch, providers of a data and artificial intelligence platform for marketing and personalization, has released Smart Suppression within its AI Decisioning product to help lifecycle marketers protect brand equity and reduce unsubscribes by predicting which messages will strengthen customer relationships and which ones risk damaging them.

Smart Suppression analyzes customer data,including purchase history, engagement patterns, and behavioral signals, from the data warehouse to predict the incremental lift each message would generate. Marketers set suppression thresholds based on their goals, automatically filtering out communications that risk negative feedback while preserving high-value interactions. Marketers maintain direct control over thresholds through the AI Decisioning interface.