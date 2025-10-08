Faye Launches Faye Agent Builder (FAB) for SugarCRM

Faye, a provider of software strategy, deployment, integration, and ongoing management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, today released Faye Agent Builder (FAB) for SugarCRM to allow Sugar users to create AI Agents for use cases varying from Account Summarizers, Lead Battleplans, Cold Outreach Strategies, and more.

FAB allows users to select the large language model that best meets their needs, and users can then create their own prompts accessing data from all Sugar objects as well as the web. A FAB license includes one pre-built AI Agent and offers the ability to build and deploy an unlimited number of additional Agents. Output from FAB Agents can include briefs, action lists, emails, call talk tracks, task checklists, and more. Agent templates are reusable and allow for both variables and guardrails for security.