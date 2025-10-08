Attentive Adds AI Marketing Tools

Attentive, a marketing personalization platform provider, today launched a portfolio of solutions to help marketers create authentic customer connections at scale.

Attentive expanded its omnichannel reach with Push notifications, enabling companies to extend their mobile-identity-first, personalized campaigns directly to consumers within their applications. Built to work seamlessly alongside SMS and email, Push helps transform fragmented touchpoints into unified customer journeys.

Other introductions in this latest release include the following:

Enhanced product recommendation models for SMS and email boost relevance and performance.

A rebuilt analytics dashboard that centralizes insights across channels to measure impact and optimize campaigns in real time.

Integrations with Yotpo, Tapcart, Punchh, Thanx, Google Merchant Center, and more.

Cross-channel experiences that link in-store loyalty codes, coupons, and subscriber profiles with embedded barcodes.

A/B testing for sign-up units and preference collection tools to grow lists and reduce unsubscribes.

Email preference collection that gives consumers control over the messages they receive while giving marketers richer data to personalize.

Usability features like enhanced platform search, recurring campaign scheduling, and universal design elements.