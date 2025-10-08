ContinuumGlobal Launches Smart Marketing Engine

ContinuumGlobal, a marketing technology provider, today released Smart Marketing Engine, a customized artificial intelligence (AI) platform for marketers.

Smart Marketing Engine is a one-stop shop for building comprehensive marketing campaigns with the help of AI. The customized AI assistant is tailored to each company's specific goals, program, customers, and content, all using their first-party data as the single source of truth.

Initially, ContinuumGlobal is focused on growing Smart Marketing Engine to support content, quality assurance, and intake. The platform is composed of the following seven modules:

Omnichannel Assistant -- Streamlines asset production to create consistent, personalized messaging across all channels.

Email Assistant -- Generates emails using custom templates or modular design systems.

Market Research -- Uncovers tech trends, detects changing customer preferences and pain points, and assesses competitors.

Governance and Approvals -- Leverages historical data and best practices to evaluate brief approval likelihood and identify potential issues.

QA Analyzer -- Instantly validates copy and sends configurations, links, and accessibility.

Campaign Wizard -- Automates campaign workflows to work with Omnichannel Assistant and Email Assistant to integrate to clients' systems.

Creative Intelligence -- Merges AI, data insights, and human creativity to create a personalized customer experience by combining machine learning for scalability and human empathy for resonance.