GoTo Introduces Connect AI Receptionist for Auto Dealerships

GoTo, a provider of cloud communications and IT, today launched artificial intelligence-powered scheduling capabilities for car dealerships within GoTo Connect AI Receptionist.
With its direct integration with Xtime auto dealership software, AI Receptionist handles routine questions and appointment scheduling automatically. Dealerships can consolidate scheduling and calls in one solution, giving them comprehensive end-to-end reporting and configuration with a seamless transfer of appointment records directly into the dealership management system (DMS). They also gain insights into interactions through AI call observability, helping pinpoint workflow improvements to ensure an optimized caller experience.
"Exceptional customer service starts with making it easy for people to get the help they need, when they need it. Integrating automated AI scheduling directly with our phone system is a game-changer for both dealers and customers," said Damon Covey, general manager of unified communications and collaboration at GoTo, in a statement. "Dealers benefit from streamlined operations and increased appointment bookings, while customers enjoy the ease and convenience of scheduling service any time, day or night, with personalized, seamless phone-based assistance. This innovation helps us deliver a faster, more satisfied experience."