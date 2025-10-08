GoTo Introduces Connect AI Receptionist for Auto Dealerships

GoTo, a provider of cloud communications and IT, today launched artificial intelligence-powered scheduling capabilities for car dealerships within GoTo Connect AI Receptionist.

With its direct integration with Xtime auto dealership software, AI Receptionist handles routine questions and appointment scheduling automatically. Dealerships can consolidate scheduling and calls in one solution, giving them comprehensive end-to-end reporting and configuration with a seamless transfer of appointment records directly into the dealership management system (DMS). They also gain insights into interactions through AI call observability, helping pinpoint workflow improvements to ensure an optimized caller experience.