Mixpanel Acquires DoubleLoop

Mixpanel, a provider of digital analytics, has acquired DoubleLoop, a pioneer in artificial intelligence-powered business value frameworks, for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier this year, Mixpanel launched Metric Trees, which helps teams visualize and understand the relationship between a product metric and business outcome. This mapping, coupled with Mixpanel’s behavioral analysis, session replay, experimentation, and feature flagging will provide insights that enable teams to build products and customer experiences to fuel business growth.