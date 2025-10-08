Mixpanel Acquires DoubleLoop
Mixpanel, a provider of digital analytics, has acquired DoubleLoop, a pioneer in artificial intelligence-powered business value frameworks, for an undisclosed amount.
Earlier this year, Mixpanel launched Metric Trees, which helps teams visualize and understand the relationship between a product metric and business outcome. This mapping, coupled with Mixpanel’s behavioral analysis, session replay, experimentation, and feature flagging will provide insights that enable teams to build products and customer experiences to fuel business growth.
"Metrics without context and relationships are just numbers," said Jen Taylor, CEO of Mixpanel, in a statement. "Teams need to know not only which metrics matter, but how those metrics are aligned and connected. That's why we launched Metric Trees, and the market response has been phenomenal. With DoubleLoop, we can make this game-changing capability more accessible by infusing AI directly into the process to build hierarchies directly from strategy and real-world context."
"We founded DoubleLoop to help product teams escape the feature factory and drive impact," said DoubleLoop CEO Dan Schmidt in a statement. "Inside Mixpanel, Metric Trees and AI can do what's never been possible before: connect business goals directly to user behavior at a scale that empowers thousands of teams to know with confidence which levers truly drive growth."