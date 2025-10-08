Semrush Launches Site Intelligence

Semrush, providers of an online visibility management platform, has released Semrush Enterprise Site Intelligence, a site health and monitoring solution to keep websites technically prepared, visible, and resilient.;

Site Intelligence combines large-scale crawling, continuous monitoring, accessibility checks, and real-world performance metrics in one view. Built on Ryte's crawling foundation and fully integrated into Semrush Enterprise, it allows teams to detect, prioritize, and resolve issues before they undermine visibility and revenue.

With a data foundation that includes 26 billion keywords, 800 million domains, 43 trillion backlinks, clickstream and large language model signals, Site Intelligence offers the following:

Enterprise-scale crawling: Millions of pages crawled monthly, with full JavaScript rendering and Shadow DOM support.

Continuous monitoring: Daily and on-demand audits to detect issues before rankings, compliance, or revenue are impacted.

Advanced crawl analytics: Historic Data Explorer, segmentation by site sections, and side-by-side crawl comparisons to track change over time.

Accessibility and compliance audits: Integrated checks for alt text, mobile tap targets, legibility, and inclusivity.

Customizable dashboards and reports: Flexible reporting tailored to SEO, Dev, Marketing, and Compliance teams.

Collaboration toolkit: Break down silos with built-in cross-team workflows, replacing fragmented tools.