Brightspot Updates Its CMS
Brightspot has released the latest version of its enterprise content management system (CMS).
Brightspot's new CMS offers the following:
- A cleaner user experience with streamlined layouts, contextual collaboration, and publishing .
- A built-in trust layer that makes every use of AI transparent, auditable and safe. Configurable oversight, automated guardrails, and centralized logs ensure outputs remain compliant, on brand, and fully under human control.
- Human-in-the-loop AI, from inline editing, search engine optimization, and large language model optimization to social post generation and author personas.
- Built-in experimentation: Marketers can now launch A/B/n tests directly inside Brightspot.
"Cognitive overload is the silent killer of productivity for content teams," said Raleigh McClayton, CEO of Brightspot, in a statement. "With this release, we've reimagined the CMS experience so that every user, from the digital leader responsible for overall strategy, to the marketer running experiments, to the developer extending the platform, can move from idea to execution with speed, confidence, and clarity."