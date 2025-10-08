commercetools Previews Cora Shopping Companion

commercetools today introduced commercetools Cora, an artificial intelligence-native and multimodal shopping companion for conversational commerce across web, mobile, WhatsApp, and other channels.

Shoppers can begin a journey on one device and continue it on another without losing context or progress. Cora remembers context across sessions and channels while keeping the experience fully aligned to the brand.

"Context is the new currency in commerce. For too long, journey continuity has been treated as an afterthought. Cora is built on the belief that every interaction should feel connected, no matter the channel. That is how enterprises protect loyalty and how customers experience shopping that finally feels simple," said Dirk Hoerig, founder and chief innovation officer of commercetools, in a statement.

Cora's key capabilities include the following:

AI-First Product Discovery: Conversational search that understands vague requests (i.e., long queries) and translates them into relevant recommendations.

Omnichannel Continuity: Preserves context, cart state, and conversation history across all channels and devices.

Brand-Controlled Experience: Keeps shoppers inside a retailer's ecosystem, ensuring that every interaction reflects brand identity and builds lasting trust.

Cora is also fully white-labeled, allowing retailers to customize and brand the experience while relying on commercetools' security, governance, and data controls.