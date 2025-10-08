commercetools Previews Cora Shopping Companion
commercetools today introduced commercetools Cora, an artificial intelligence-native and multimodal shopping companion for conversational commerce across web, mobile, WhatsApp, and other channels.
Shoppers can begin a journey on one device and continue it on another without losing context or progress. Cora remembers context across sessions and channels while keeping the experience fully aligned to the brand.
"Context is the new currency in commerce. For too long, journey continuity has been treated as an afterthought. Cora is built on the belief that every interaction should feel connected, no matter the channel. That is how enterprises protect loyalty and how customers experience shopping that finally feels simple," said Dirk Hoerig, founder and chief innovation officer of commercetools, in a statement.
Cora's key capabilities include the following:
- AI-First Product Discovery: Conversational search that understands vague requests (i.e., long queries) and translates them into relevant recommendations.
- Omnichannel Continuity: Preserves context, cart state, and conversation history across all channels and devices.
- Brand-Controlled Experience: Keeps shoppers inside a retailer's ecosystem, ensuring that every interaction reflects brand identity and builds lasting trust.
Cora is also fully white-labeled, allowing retailers to customize and brand the experience while relying on commercetools' security, governance, and data controls.
"Cora acts like a trusted companion that keeps the journey alive. Because it is AI-native and built on a composable foundation, it orchestrates the shopping experience so retailers gain continuity at scale and shoppers get simplicity. What we are sharing today is the first step. Cora will debut as an AI shopping assistant and expand in phases into an autonomous shopping agent. Each phase is designed to solve a clear problem and give retailers practical ways to deliver more connected experiences," said Shiri Mosenzon Erez, chief product officer of commercetools, in a statement.