Convoso Joins Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace

Convoso, a provider of contact center software for revenue teams, today launched its outbound dialer solution on the Talkdesk AppConnect customer experience solutions marketplace, enabling businesses to combine revenue campaigns requiring purpose-built outbound capabilities with Talkdesk CX Cloud.

Convoso is an outbound contact center platform for sales organizations delivering intelligent outbound automation, real-time insights, and multi-channel orchestration. Its key capabilities for Talkdesk customers include DID management, caller ID reputation tools, and lead recycling automation, scaling across more than 5,000 concurrent calls and more than 15 million leads.It triggers multichannel outreach in real time and adapts follow-up timing, channel, and messaging with workflow automation.

Revenue teams can boost contact rates and lower cost per acquisition with Convoso Ignite, an AI-powered, fully integrated solution that automates the entire caller ID lifecycle, scoring numbers on a spectrum, procuring and retiring DIDs, and selecting the highest-performing number in real time for every call. Convoso's answering machine detection filters out voicemails.The system also tracks and optimizes campaigns with real-time dashboards and customizable reports.