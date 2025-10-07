Paytronix and Qu Partner for Personalized Guest Experiences
Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, and Qu, providers of a unified commerce platform for restaurants, have integrated the Paytronix guest experience platform and Qu point-of-sale system.
The partnership gives operators a unified way to run loyalty and gift card programs across every channel, while ensuring resilience and speed with Qu Business Edge (Qube for short) an edge-powered intelligence platform.
Key benefits for operators include the following:
- Unified customer data to connect loyalty, gift card, and POS transactions across in-store, drive-thru, kiosk, mobile, and web.
- Personalized offers in real time:Qu's clean, unified data foundation allows companies to tailor promotions.
- Guaranteed uptime:Qube's triple-redundant edge infrastructure ensures POS, kiosks, payments, and loyalty systems remain live even during internet or network outages.
The initial integration covers Paytronix gift card and loyalty programs, including all standard check-service reward types. Support for additional features, such as physical cards and unique loyalty offerings, is planned for upcoming updates. It also broadens Qu's loyalty partner ecosystem, giving clients more options to drive repeat visits and strengthen customer relationships.
"By integrating Paytronix Loyalty and Gift Card programs with Qu's unified commerce platform, brands can capture rich guest insights and deliver personalized experiences," said Ben Pryor, vice president of strategic partnerships at Qu, in a statement. "And because everything runs on Qu Business Edge, operators get enterprise-grade reliability, even when the internet blinks. Combined with our open-platform approach, it means brands have the freedom to choose the tools and partners that fit their business without being locked in."
"Our Paytronix team has always held the belief that integrations are just as important as product launches. Qu is a massive name in the restaurant technology space, and we align on creating an environment that works for as many customers as possible. We're so glad to be able to be working alongside them and bringing our two platforms together to create a seamless, scalable customer-centric dining experience," Paytronix's director of strategic partnerships, Kalani Stephens, said in a statement.