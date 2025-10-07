Paytronix and Qu Partner for Personalized Guest Experiences

Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, and Qu, providers of a unified commerce platform for restaurants, have integrated the Paytronix guest experience platform and Qu point-of-sale system.

The partnership gives operators a unified way to run loyalty and gift card programs across every channel, while ensuring resilience and speed with Qu Business Edge (Qube for short) an edge-powered intelligence platform.

Key benefits for operators include the following:

Unified customer data to connect loyalty, gift card, and POS transactions across in-store, drive-thru, kiosk, mobile, and web.

Personalized offers in real time:Qu's clean, unified data foundation allows companies to tailor promotions.

Guaranteed uptime:Qube's triple-redundant edge infrastructure ensures POS, kiosks, payments, and loyalty systems remain live even during internet or network outages.

The initial integration covers Paytronix gift card and loyalty programs, including all standard check-service reward types. Support for additional features, such as physical cards and unique loyalty offerings, is planned for upcoming updates. It also broadens Qu's loyalty partner ecosystem, giving clients more options to drive repeat visits and strengthen customer relationships.