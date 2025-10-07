Breakout Launches Breakout Blocks to Turn Static Websites into AI-powered Buyer Journeys

Breakout, a startup developing an artificial intelligence inbound sales development rep, has launched Blocks to turn static website elements into AI-powered interfaces that personalize the user experience in real-time.

Blocks delivers smart, atomic AI actions that adapt the website to every visitor in real time. The platform turns marketing collateral, such as case studies, demos, videos, etc., into a responsive layer that triggers an action to visitors who are most likely to convert them.

Breakout builds a 360-degree buyer profile from reverse-IP, UTMs, CRM data, and browsing behavior. It searches through FAQs, case studies, sales call transcripts, and product documents and identifies the best content and next step for each visitor, whether it's a rewritten headline, contextual case study, video recommendation, comparison guide against competitors, calendar link, or human hand-off. Every click and scroll strengthens the knowledge graph and makes the recommendation system better.