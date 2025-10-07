Affinity Solutions’ Custom Consumer Purchase Audiences Now Available on Microsoft Curate for Commerce
Affinity Solutions, a consumer purchase insights company, has integrated with Microsoft Advertising to provide advertisers with custom Consumer Purchase Audiences through Microsoft Curate Commerce. The solution enables advertisers to conquest competitors' customers and shift market share across key verticals, including travel, retail, quick-service restaurants, and insurance.
The custom audiences built by Affinity Solutions are packaged with Microsoft supply and can be activated in advertisers' demand-side platforms. Advertisers will also be able to measure real-world outcomes, such as incremental sales lift.
In addition to Affinity's custom-built Consumer Purchase Audiences, this collaboration provides access to enhanced targeting capabilities, valuable insights, and fosters real-world impact through measurement.
"With off-site retail media ad spend leveraging first-party data projected to grow at two times the rate of on-site through 2026, advertisers are clearly shifting investment into environments where precise targeting and outcomes matter most," said Henry Tam, senior vice president of sales at Affinity Solutions, in a statement. "By combining our deterministic purchase data with Microsoft Curate for Commerce, we're helping advertisers unlock the full value of first-party data by making it accessible and actionable at scale. This allows advertisers to activate with precision across programmatic and commerce media channels, empowering them to confidently conquest competitors' customers while measuring true business impact."
"Microsoft Curate for Commerce was built to make it easier for advertisers to access and activate valuable first-party data," said Betty Chung, head of curation for retail media at Microsoft Advertising, in a statement. "With Affinity Solutions' custom Consumer Purchase Audiences now available through our offering, advertisers gain a straightforward way to integrate trusted insights into their campaign strategies and drive results."