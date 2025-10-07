Affinity Solutions’ Custom Consumer Purchase Audiences Now Available on Microsoft Curate for Commerce

Affinity Solutions, a consumer purchase insights company, has integrated with Microsoft Advertising to provide advertisers with custom Consumer Purchase Audiences through Microsoft Curate Commerce. The solution enables advertisers to conquest competitors' customers and shift market share across key verticals, including travel, retail, quick-service restaurants, and insurance.

The custom audiences built by Affinity Solutions are packaged with Microsoft supply and can be activated in advertisers' demand-side platforms. Advertisers will also be able to measure real-world outcomes, such as incremental sales lift.

In addition to Affinity's custom-built Consumer Purchase Audiences, this collaboration provides access to enhanced targeting capabilities, valuable insights, and fosters real-world impact through measurement.