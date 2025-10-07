Qualtrics Acquires Press Ganey Forsta

Qualtrics is acquiring Press Ganey Forsta, a provider of experience measurement and data analytics, for $6.75 billion.

The transaction will combine Qualtrics' technology with Press Ganey Forsta's extensive data, benchmarking, and healthcare expertise to create an artificial intelligence platform specialized for customer experience, patient experience, employee experience, and market research. Together, Qualtrics and Press Ganey Forsta will enable organizations to deliver better and more attuned products, services, and experiences powered by a deep understanding of the customers, employees, and industries they serve.

"Bringing Qualtrics and Press Ganey Forsta together will accelerate the adoption of AI and create the most comprehensive platform for improving the human experience. Combining Qualtrics' AI platform with Press Ganey Forsta's trusted analytics and deep expertise creates an opportunity to deliver exceptional value and measurable outcomes for our customers," said Zig Serafin, CEO of Qualtrics, in a statement. "There's no more important proving ground for experience management than healthcare, where better experiences for patients and employees directly impact better outcomes and quality of care. We're excited to welcome Press Ganey Forsta to Qualtrics and deliver this future together."

"AI is rapidly transforming every industry, and organizations need proven, innovative solutions grounded in deep expertise to move from insight to impact faster. This investment ignites our ability to deliver," said Patrick Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey Forsta, in a statement. "By bringing together two leading companies, we're accelerating critical advancements that will elevate the human experience, driving greater safety, trust, and value for millions of patients, consumers, and employees worldwide. It's a remarkable opportunity, and we're energized by the journey ahead with Qualtrics and our clients."