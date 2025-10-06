Allyable's Launches Digital Accessibility Platform in AWS Marketplace

Allyable, providers of a digital accessibility platform, is now available through the AWS marketplace.

"Unfortunately, many enterprises and governmental organizations today wait until after a product or digital asset launches to remediate accessibility issues. This often leads to increased costs, delays, management headaches and legal exposure," said David Adi, CEO and co-founder of Allyable , in a statement. "To fix these problems, our full-suite platform enables teams to seamlessly integrate Allyable's tools and resources into their existing tech stacks and address accessibility needs in the design, development and testing phases. The results are issues caught earlier and inclusive digital experiences prioritized from day one."