Mozilla Partners with Index Exchange
Mozilla has named Index Exchange its first official U.S. programmatic partner for programmatic advertising on Firefox New Tab.
Through this collaboration, Mozilla and Index Exchange are co-creating a programmatic model to give advertisers access to Mozilla's Firefox New Tab audience. Inventory will be available exclusively via Private Marketplace (PMP) deals through Index Exchange.
"Advertising funds the open internet, but it needs a new foundation," said Suba Vasudevan, chief operating officer of o Mozilla.org and senior vice president of Mozilla, in a statement. "Marketers have long talked about trusted brands and trusted creative, but what's missing is trust in the platforms where ads actually run. That's the white space Mozilla is claiming. By engineering trust into the advertising environment itself, we're creating a higher-quality audience experience and a stronger performance channel for brands. Our partnership with Index Exchange is a new step toward alternatives for advertisers and proof that trust and performance can scale together."
"Our partnership with Mozilla reflects a shared belief that programmatic can evolve to serve both brands and people better," said Lori Goode, chief marketing officer of Index Exchange, in a statement. "By aligning Mozilla's trusted environment with Index's infrastructure, we're co-creating a new model that gives marketers confidence their campaigns are running in spaces designed for quality, control, and lasting impact."