NIQ Launches Global Data Clean Room on Snowflake
NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, has launched its data clean room on Snowflake to enable data enrichment and outcome measurement for marketers, media owners, retail media networks, and ad tech platforms.
Through secure collaboration via the Snowflake clean room, marketers can enrich their first-party data with NIQ's consumer signals to drive audience discovery, segmentation, scoring, and campaign activation within a secure environment that protects consumer data and upholds global privacy standards.
The clean room also supports outcome measurement, leveraging NIQ's retail insights to help advertisers and media owners assess campaign impact. This allows marketers to tie media investments to real-world outcomes.
"Advertisers are sitting on a wealth of first-party data, but unlocking its full potential requires the right consumer signals and data collaboration solutions," said Lana Busignani, general manager of NIQ, in a statement. "By enriching their data with NIQ's deep consumer insights in a secure environment, marketers can uncover high-value audiences, sharpen segmentation, and activate campaigns with greater precision. Just as importantly, they can now measure the real-world impact of those campaigns by connecting media investments to meaningful outcomes. We are thrilled to collaborate with Snowflake, who is already a strategic partner to most global advertisers and media companies, to help clients improve the quality and value of their first-party data to drive better outcomes."
"We are proud to play a strategic role in the evolution of advertising measurement with NIQ, whose unique data assets and solutions make this possible," said Dennis Buchheim, global head of media, entertainment, advertising and marketing technology at Snowflake, in a statement. "Together, we're enabling marketers to make smarter, data-driven decisions with confidence, all while prioritizing consumer privacy."