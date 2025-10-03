NIQ Launches Global Data Clean Room on Snowflake

NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, has launched its data clean room on Snowflake to enable data enrichment and outcome measurement for marketers, media owners, retail media networks, and ad tech platforms.

Through secure collaboration via the Snowflake clean room, marketers can enrich their first-party data with NIQ's consumer signals to drive audience discovery, segmentation, scoring, and campaign activation within a secure environment that protects consumer data and upholds global privacy standards.

The clean room also supports outcome measurement, leveraging NIQ's retail insights to help advertisers and media owners assess campaign impact. This allows marketers to tie media investments to real-world outcomes.