Acxiom Partners with Client Command

Acxiom, a connected data and technology provider, and Client Command, a provider of real-time automotive shopper identification, have partnered to help the automotive industry connect with in-market buyers at the right time, in the right way.

Through this partnership, Acxiom now has access to Client Command's Active Shopper Network (ASN) platform, enabling automotive companies to recognize and reach shoppers in the moments that matter most. As shoppers browse the open web, researching vehicles, comparing features, and reading reviews, ASN uses secure, privacy-first methods to detect when and where someone is showing high-intent signals. It then updates the intensity score in real time, without compromising their personal data, so companies can deliver relevant offers and experiences to shoppers most likely in market and interested.

The Active Shopper Network's intent-based audiences will be available to Acxiom and IPG clients through Interact, IPG's AI-powered, end-to-end marketing platform, providing access to in-market signals for insights, analytics, and activation across the advertising ecosystem.

ASN analyzes more than 60 billion webpages monthly and observes behavior across more than 250 million consumer profiles to identify active vehicle shoppers. Every shopper is ranked based on recency, frequency, and depth of shopping activity. Up to five vehicle makes and models are identified per consumer based on shopping behavior, providing insight into purchase intent, brand affinity, competitive cross-shopping, and enabling highly personalized messaging and offer alignment.

With appropriate transparency and choice, anonymous site visitors can be resolved in real time via Acxiom's Real ID, delivering personalized lead attributes while maintaining compliance with data privacy standards.

The solution includes batch delivery for CRM, email nurturing, or dealer follow-up and a real-time API for personalized website content, programmatic ads, or call center routing.

"This is about relevance and respect," said Keith Camoosa, chief product and technology innovation officer of Acxiom, in a statement. "We believe marketing should feel like a helpful nudge, not noise. By using responsibly sourced behavioral signals, we're helping OEMs meet consumers with better timing, more value, and far less waste." "With this partnership, OEMs can identify active shoppers in real time, empower their dealers to craft tailor-made messaging, and ultimately improve the car-buying experience for shoppers," said Jonathan Lucenay, president and CEO of Client Command, in a statement. "This is''t guesswork or modeling; it's verified behavior from real people making real decisions."

Acxiom and Client Command plan to expand the Active Shopper signal framework into adjacent categories, such as financial services, insurance, and travel.