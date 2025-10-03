Measured Upgrades Measured Incrementality Model

Measured, a marketing effectiveness platform provider, has enhanced its Measured Incrementality Model (MIM), its causal media mix model (MMM) automatically calibrated by incrementality tests.

The updates to the Measured Incrementality Model include the following:

"Most [media mix model] solutions still function as stand-alone black boxes—slow, inflexible, and disconnected from real-world business outcomes. Measured is changing that," said Mahesh Jeswani, chief product officer of Measured, in a statement. "Marketers need models they can trust and control. Now they can see exactly how their model is built, adjust what goes into it, and instantly use the results to drive investment decisions. By combining speed with transparency, we're giving teams the confidence to test, learn, and adapt without waiting weeks for answers. It's a big step toward making Causal MMM not just a measurement tool but a powerful daily driver for strategy."