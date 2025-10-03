Measured Upgrades Measured Incrementality Model
Measured, a marketing effectiveness platform provider, has enhanced its Measured Incrementality Model (MIM), its causal media mix model (MMM) automatically calibrated by incrementality tests.
The updates to the Measured Incrementality Model include the following:
- On-Demand Model Refresh: Users can now instantly re-run their modela whenever they change inputs or settings. By selecting different incrementality tests for calibration or toggling between variable inputs at the tactic level, marketers can scenario plan in real time against unique model inputs.
- User-Selectable Inputs: Marketers can now dynamically choose which variables, such as spend or conversions, anchor their model at the tactic level.
- Self-Serve Management:A new admin interface shows which variables and test priors drive model outputs.
- Integrated Planning and Reporting: MIM connects directly to Measured's cross-channel performance dashboard and Media Plan Optimizer. Marketers can view, simulate, and plan against causal model outputs from a single platform.
"Most [media mix model] solutions still function as stand-alone black boxes—slow, inflexible, and disconnected from real-world business outcomes. Measured is changing that," said Mahesh Jeswani, chief product officer of Measured, in a statement. "Marketers need models they can trust and control. Now they can see exactly how their model is built, adjust what goes into it, and instantly use the results to drive investment decisions. By combining speed with transparency, we're giving teams the confidence to test, learn, and adapt without waiting weeks for answers. It's a big step toward making Causal MMM not just a measurement tool but a powerful daily driver for strategy."