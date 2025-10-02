Marchex Launches Industry Benchmarking for KPIs

Marchex has launched Industry Benchmarking within the Key Insights Dashboard of the Marchex Engage Platform to equip businesses with industry-specific benchmarks tied to key performance indicators (KPIs).

With Industry Benchmarking, companies can now assess metrics such as conversation rate, lead rate, appointment set rate, and customer satisfaction compared to industry benchmarks and receive insights for performance improvement in areas such as sales, marketing, strategy, and operations. Marchex's Industry Benchmarking allows businesses to evaluate their performance in relation to industry peers, using KPIs based on data from millions of consumer interactions.

"Performance at the company and location level is best considered within a broader context. Benchmarking reveals both strengths and areas for competitive improvement," said Troy Hartless, president and chief revenue officer of Marchex, in a statement. "Our clients gain valuable insight into how their lead generation and conversion metrics compare to industry peers, enabling them to strategically focus on opportunities that drive revenue growth and relative performance improvements."

Industry Benchmarking is powered by Marchex's conversation analytics data across high-volume B2C industries.