Anonym and Snap Partner to Unlock Advertisers' First-Party Data

Anonym, a Mozilla-owned company, has partnered with Snap to help advertisers unlock the full value of their Snapchat campaigns and activate data sets to measure conversion lift and attribution.

With Snapchat campaigns, advertisers can now bring first-party data into play and understand how ads on the platform drive real-world actions, from product discovery to purchase. They can generate more complete, incrementality-based insights on their Snapchat performance, gaining a clearer picture of the channel's true contribution to business outcomes.