Anonym and Snap Partner to Unlock Advertisers' First-Party Data
Anonym, a Mozilla-owned company, has partnered with Snap to help advertisers unlock the full value of their Snapchat campaigns and activate data sets to measure conversion lift and attribution.
With Snapchat campaigns, advertisers can now bring first-party data into play and understand how ads on the platform drive real-world actions, from product discovery to purchase. They can generate more complete, incrementality-based insights on their Snapchat performance, gaining a clearer picture of the channel's true contribution to business outcomes.
"Marketers possess deep reserves of first-party data that too often sits idle because it's seen as difficult or risky to use," said Graham Mudd, senior vice president of product at Mozilla and Anonym co-founder, in a statement. "Our partnership with Snap gives advertisers the power to prove outcomes with confidence and do it in a way that is both tightly controlled and insight-rich."
"Snapchat is where people make real choices, and advertisers need simple, clear insights into how their campaigns perform," said Elena Bond, head of marketing science at Snap, in a statement. "By working with Anonym, we're making advanced measurement accessible to more brands, helping them broaden their reach, uncover deeper insights, and prove results, all while maintaining strict control of their data."