Braze Adds Features to Help Marketers Build Personalized, Real-Time Experiences Across Channels

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, at its Forge 2025 customer conference in Las Vegas, unveiled a series of platform enhancements to help marketers create personalized and interactive experiences quickly, autonomously, and at scale.

From Zero-copy Canvas Triggers to WhatsApp Commerce, Flows and Carousels to enhancements to RCS for Business, these new features empower marketers to launch dynamic, cross-channel campaigns. They help companies activate zero-copy data, personalize messages with advanced e-commerce attributes, and create richer interactive experiences in channels like the WhatsApp Business Platform, all from a single solution. They also combine real-time customer segmentation with calculated attributes, like purchase frequency, to unlock more dynamic personalization.

"Marketers shouldn't need a computer science degree to build great campaigns or lasting customer relationships," said Kevin Wang, chief product officer of Braze. "Marketing in the age of AI has evolved from a creative discipline into a sophisticated technical challenge that demands precision at scale. With this new set of features, we've taken care of the complexity, removing barriers that have held marketers back for years and putting their creativity and connection back at the center."

Braze's new platform features include the following:

Zero-copy Canvas Triggers, to activate proprietary data for segmentation and personalization, directly from their cloud data warehouse, such as initiating a personalized welcome series the moment customers complete their first purchases.

eCommerce Attributes, to generate key customer metrics, such as average order value and purchase frequency, in real time for smarter segments and advanced personalization at scale.

RCS Rich Cards, to deliver visually engaging messages with rich media, text, and tappable actions in a clean card format, to help customers browse without leaving the conversation.

WhatsApp Commerce, to showcase products and services from the Meta Catalog directly in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Flows, to build interactive forms, like sign-ups or bookings, that live inside WhatsApp conversations.

WhatsApp Carousels, to optimize content for a single message with swipeable carousel that supports multiple images and calls to action.

Drag & Drop Form Blocks, to collect valuable customer insights through no-code surveys directly in apps, websites, or landing pages.

Drag & Drop Email Product Blocks, to add relevant products to emails using no-code blocks linked within the Braze Catalog.

Automated IP warming, to build a strong sender reputation by automatically ramping up email sending with smart volume and audience controls.

Braze also used the conference to unveil its latest BrazeAI release that includes generative and agentic capabilities that empower marketers to apply intelligence, deliver more relevant and meaningful experiences at scale, and automate time-consuming tasks.

BrazeAI equips marketers with intelligent models, agents, and operators to deliver smarter, faster, and more relevant engagement at scale. By enabling customers to bring their own AI agents into their data and customer journeys and assign AI decisioning models to their most valuable use cases, Braze helps marketers orchestrate personalized, high-impact experiences through composable intelligence.

The new Braze AI, including BrazeAI Decisioning Studio, BrazeAI Operator, and BrazeAI Agent Console, puts intelligent agents to work, enabling marketers to personalize every customer interaction, generate and build, and unlock new levels of creativity to drive measurable business results.

"From the very beginning, our vision has been to transform customer engagement in close partnership with the world's most creative and ambitious marketers," said Bill Magnuson, CEO and co-founder of Braze. "For more than a decade, we've built a secure and scalable foundation through the Braze platform, enabling global brands to forge meaningful connections with their customers. Now, we're entering the next era with a powerful, modular toolset of agents, operators, and models designed to plug directly into engagement strategies and optimize every interaction between brands and their customers. This wave of composable intelligence doesn't just automate tasks; it empowers marketers to orchestrate with greater creativity and precision, amplifying human connection and redefining what's possible for customer engagement. By uniting human imagination with AI intelligence, we're introducing a new frontier of capability to shape the future of loyalty, experience design, and innovation."

BrazeAI Decisioning Studio offers flexible and configurable AI agents that make individualized decisions aligned to company goals. These agents can personalize every aspect of customer communication, including channel, message, creative, offer, frequency and more, using first-party data to create relevant, tailored experiences.

With BrazeAI Decisioning Studio, marketers can innovate autonomous agents that continuously learn from every customer interaction. It integrates the AI Decisioning Engine from OfferFit (which was acquired by Braze earlier this year) into the Braze platform.

BrazeAI Agent Console allows companies to create custom agents that bring generative and agentic AI directly into Braze Canvas and Catalogs. BrazeAI agents support everything from content generation, data enrichment, and intelligent orchestration. Braze offers marketers greater flexibility in building custom AI agents, with both Braze-provided large language models powered by Google's Gemini models, and the option to bring-your-own-LLM from companies like Anthropic, Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI, or Google's Gemini models.

Content Optimizer Agent provides decisioning agents embedded directly in Braze Canvas and configurable in the Agent Console. It presents new opportunities to generate, test, and optimize content at every stage of the customer journey.

BrazeAI Operator provides a simple, unified experience for accessing AI to run analysis or take action in Braze immediately. It uses intelligent agents to build campaigns and content, surface real-time insights, automate workflows, and answer questions.

A new integration of Braze with Snowflake Cortex AI enables marketers to interact with their data and analytics using natural-language queries within the BrazeAI Operator. With this integration, marketers can leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to understand campaign effectiveness, identify key trends, and compare industry benchmarks.

And, with the BrazeAI Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server announced last month, marketers can connect Braze data to their preferred AI clients, such as Claude Desktop or Cursor, and get conversational access to insights on their campaigns, canvases, segments, custom attributes, while technical teams can integrate Braze data into their preferred AI tools and workflows.