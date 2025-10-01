Media.net and Claritas Launch ELEVATE

Media.net, a search intent-powered supply-side platform (SSP) provider, has partnered with Claritas, a provider of marketing attribution and optimization solutions, to launch ELEVATE, a sell-side measurement, attribution, and optimization solution for the open web.

ELEVATE combines Media.net's exclusive sell-side inventory intelligence with Claritas' deterministic audience data and artificial intelligence-driven attribution, enabling every impression to be measured, validated, and optimized in real time with actionable insights from the sell side.

"The open web has always had the scale and the audience. What it's been missing is a better understanding of what sell-side signals drive performance," said Vaibhav Arya, CEO of Media.net, in a statement. "ELEVATE changes that equation by embedding attribution directly into the supply path, helping publishers receive higher CPMs by allowing buyers the confidence to invest with precision." "When we measure what matters and maximize what works, we raise the entire industry," said Ken Lagana, chief revenue officer of Media.net, in a statement. "ELEVATE goes beyond measurement and performance. It creates a rising tide across the open web. By bringing clarity, proof, and insight to every impression, ELEVATE empowers buyers, publishers, and consumers alike, driving stronger outcomes and higher expectations across the ecosystem."

ELEVATE delivers comprehensive attribution across conversion types, from site visits and app installs to leads and purchases, while proving true incremental lift. By leveraging end-to-end performance signals, the platform automatically directs inventory toward the strongest results across display, video, CTV, and audio.

With ELEVATE, advertisers and publishers can do the following:

Understand what works by identifying areas of the open web that drive results, unlocking the intention, context, content, inventory, and environments behind high-performing impressions to inform scalable optimization.

Ascertain true incremental lift by analyzing and comparing campaign results, spotlighting strategies that actually drive new value.

Continuously optimize performance through Media.net's dynamic traffic-shaping and sell-side decisioning toward the highest-performing supply.

In addition to buy-side advantages, ELEVATE provides full visibility into supply pools, restoring access to valuable cookieless audiences through contextual and alternative IDs, and shifting the focus from quantity to quality.