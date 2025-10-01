Hiya Launches Caller Reputation
Hiya, a provider of voice intelligence services, has launched Caller Reputation, a caller report card developed with AT&T to make spam label status available to all businesses at no cost.
Caller Reputation provides businesses a clear view into their spam status and actionable insight to improve their calling practices and reduce spam label risk. The personalized report card provides the following four grades:
- Maturity: Are numbers well established?
- Connection: Do recipients choose to answer calls?
- Engagement: Do recipients stay on the line after answering?
- Sentiment: Do recipients complain about or block calls?
"For years, businesses have been left in the dark about why their calls were flagged as spam," said Hiya CEO and founder Alex Algard in a statement. "It's similar to credit scores. Consumers have a right to know where they stand and why they may be denied a loan or a card. Businesses deserve that same clarity when it comes to their caller reputation. Hiya's Caller Reputation delivers that visibility for the first time, with a clear report card to help them improve. For carriers, it means fewer complaints, healthier networks, and stronger trust from both consumers and enterprise customers. This transparency benefits everyone; businesses reach their customers, carriers preserve trust in their networks, and consumers feel protected."