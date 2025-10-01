Hiya Launches Caller Reputation

Hiya, a provider of voice intelligence services, has launched Caller Reputation, a caller report card developed with AT&T to make spam label status available to all businesses at no cost.

Caller Reputation provides businesses a clear view into their spam status and actionable insight to improve their calling practices and reduce spam label risk. The personalized report card provides the following four grades:

Maturity: Are numbers well established?

Connection: Do recipients choose to answer calls?

Engagement: Do recipients stay on the line after answering?

Sentiment: Do recipients complain about or block calls?