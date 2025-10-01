LiveRamp Adds AI Capabilities

LiveRamp today introduced artificial intelligence tools to its platform, including new agentic AI solutions that leverage its data collaboration network, collaborate with governed access to identity, segmentation, activation, and measurement solutions, so marketers can plan smarter campaigns, optimize investments, and prove impact.

LiveRamp can now connect the trillions of signals from its network to enhance AI with better data, enabling intelligent, secure data collaboration at scale for the agentic ecosystem. Through this consolidation of data and signals, LiveRamp can power multi-agent collaboration throughout the marketing lifecycle with connectivity and governance built in.

"AI agents are only as smart as the data they can access, and LiveRamp is uniquely positioned to fuel them with superior signals at the right time to personalize in new ways," said Matt Karasick, head of product at LiveRamp, in a statement. "Our interoperability and enterprise-grade governance allow marketers to leverage any agent, anywhere, with the complete context and trusted data necessary to operate at the speed of AI. Today, the power of AI joins the power of the LiveRamp network, delivering better outcomes with drastically less effort."

LiveRamp's new agentic orchestration lets marketers connect their own agents or partner agents through APIs. With controlled access to LiveRamp's identity, segmentation, activation, measurement, clean rooms, and insights from 900 partners, marketers can use their preferred agents to make decisions across the marketing lifecycle.

LiveRamp also introduced the following AI-powered features: