Zeta Global to Acquire Marigold’s Enterprise Business

Zeta Global, a marketing cloud provider, will acquire Marigold's enterprise software business, including Marigold Loyalty, Cheetah Digital, Selligent, Sailthru, Liveclicker, and Grow, for $325 million.

Marigold's SMB businesses, Campaign Monitor, Emma, and Vuture, are not included in the transaction.

"By combining Marigold's enterprise marketing strengths in loyalty, omnichannel engagement, and personalization with Zeta's AI-powered platform and global data assets, we expect to strengthen our combined offerings, deepen customer relationships, and deliver more value to enterprises seeking to capitalize on AI and first-party data. We also believe we will bring substantial benefits to Marigold's customers through our One Zeta model. We're excited about partnering with the strong team at Marigold to deliver even greater measurable business outcomes for the world's leading brands," said David Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global, in a statement.

"Marigold's world-class team has built technologies with a reputation for helping leading brands create meaningful, data-driven customer experiences," said Michael Gordon, CEO of Marigold, in a statement. "Zeta, a company with significant resources that shares our commitment to innovation and measurable results, is an ideal home for our products, strategy, and team, and we expect this transaction will result in greater value for Marigold's customers. I look forward to continuing to lead Marigold's SMB businesses while I root for the continued growth and success of our enterprise software business as part of Zeta."