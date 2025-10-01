Stravito Launches AI Personas

Stravito today introduced Stravito AI Personas, an agentic artificial intelligence tool that transforms segmentation research into interactive consumer profiles.

Marketing and insights teams can simulate conversations with Personas to test, refine, and co-create in real time. By connecting to companies' proprietary knowledge, Stravito AI Personas contextualizes research to extract insights and deliver traceable answers from trusted sources.

"Stravito AI Personas is the next step in our evolution. It's designed to deliver real-time, segment-specific insights into revenue-driving workflows," said Thor Olof Philogène, CEO and co-founder of Stravito, in a statement. "Stravito AI Personas helps make consumer-centricity a daily reality. It enables teams to create stronger ideas with consumer insight at the heart of strategic decisions, cutting time, cost, and risk."

Stravito AI Personas complements real consumer feedback, stress-testing ideas before testing and enabling consumer-centric decisions.

Stravito AI Personas helps companies do the following:

Build dynamic personas from proprietary research and segmentation studies to stress-test ideas across diverse audiences.

Test in real time, chatting with AI Personas about marketing messages, ad creatives, or product ideas, upload visual data such as images, packaging or PDFs, and limit scope by region or market for precise, local insights.

Generate new ideas, access constructive improvement feedback, with dynamic iteration based on previous interactions.

Simulate virtual focus groups, comparing side-by-side reactions from different personas to identify diverse consumer perspectives.

Export chats, with text and visuals, into presentations.

To ensure accuracy, Stravito combines AI and human expertise. Subject-matter experts in consumer research help tailor each AI Persona to company-specific needs. Built-in governance and enterprise controls ensure a smooth and secure rollout to multiple teams, and the protection of content and team confidentiality.