Contentsquare Introduces Sense Analyst

Contentsquare, an analytics platform provider, introduced Sense Analyst, an autonomous artificial intelligence agent to help businesses understand and act on customer behavior.

Sense Analyst automatically maps sites, compares journeys, summarizes findings, and recommends next-best actions.

"Imagine opening your laptop every morning to find a team of the best experts in the world has already reviewed your business data and left you a clear, prioritized list: what changed in the customer experience, what matters, and what you should do today to grow revenue," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and founder of Contentsquare, in a statement. "With Sense Analyst, that vision becomes reality."

Sense automates the following analysis:

Site mapping: Automatically maps pages and customer journeys without manual tagging.

Zone analysis: Automatically breaks pages down into elements (features, products, content) and delivers detailed insights without tagging.

Comparisons at scale: Instantly compares pages, zones, steps, user behaviors, and segments applying expert-level best practices to find opportunities and identify root causes of issues.

Replay and error analysis: Analyzes what happens in key sessions, flags errors, identifies optimizations, and summarizes findings.

Parallel analysis: Runs multiple analyses simultaneously in seconds, combining results to deliver deeper insights.

Automated workflows: Users can save, repeat, and schedule recurring tasks, like daily performance reviews, delivered straight to their inboxes. What once took several people days of expert analysis can now be done in seconds.

Sense Analyst also provides specific, glanceable recommendations to improve the user experience and conversion. It integrates seamlessly with Contentsquare data and unlocks Contentsquare insights in ChatGPT, Claude, or Dust with an upcoming Model Context Protocol (MCP)-powered integration.

"Sense cross-analyzes multiple layers of data, from content to product to errors, to uncover patterns and root causes that would be nearly impossible to see manually," Cherki said. "It doesn't just make analytics faster; it makes them smarter and more actionable. By automating the repetitive and technical, we're giving teams back the time and clarity they need to focus on strategy, creativity, and building experiences their customers love, seek, and deserve."

In addition to Sense, A/B test creation via key partner integrations is now seamless.

In July, Contentsquare acquired Loris.ai, bringing its advanced Conversation Intelligence capabilities into the Contentsquare platform. The technology analyzes text and voice interactions, from support tickets and service calls to in-product chat, and surfaces sentiment, intent, and signals. Loris works to reveal patterns and uncover opportunities, and when paired with Contentsquare's analytics, these insights give a fuller understanding of the customer journey, delivering a truly 360-degree view of customer behavior and needs.