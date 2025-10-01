NIQ Expands Activate Capabilities

NielsenIQ, a consumer intelligence company, has expanded NIQ Activate, its customer insights and analytics offering, bringing together advanced analytics, predictive planning, and collaborative capabilities in one solution.

This latest expansion introduces enhanced capabilities in assortment planning and optimization. Newly automated customer decision trees leverage NIQ's product attribution and reveal the full consumer decision-making journey, from initial need recognition to final product choices that influence behavior and drive conversion.