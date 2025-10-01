NIQ Expands Activate Capabilities
NielsenIQ, a consumer intelligence company, has expanded NIQ Activate, its customer insights and analytics offering, bringing together advanced analytics, predictive planning, and collaborative capabilities in one solution.
This latest expansion introduces enhanced capabilities in assortment planning and optimization. Newly automated customer decision trees leverage NIQ's product attribution and reveal the full consumer decision-making journey, from initial need recognition to final product choices that influence behavior and drive conversion.
"Our solutions are designed to help retailers navigate shifting consumer behaviors with precision, agility, and deep consumer understanding so they can lead, not follow. By modeling transferability and true item value, our platform enables data-driven decisions that minimize risk and maximize category performance. The solution empowers merchants to run simulations, identify items with high customer loyalty, and optimize distribution at the store level. This precision has not only improved operational efficiency but also created space for innovation and enhanced supplier collaboration," said Troy Treangen, chief product officer of NIQ, in a statement.