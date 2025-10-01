Yottaa Launches Interactive Web Performance Index

Yottaa, providers of a website performance solution for e-commerce companies and retailers, has launched a new version of its Web Performance Index, an interactive benchmarking tool that aggregates e-commerce site performance data from more than 500 million shopper sessions across more than 700 e-commerce brands across metrics like Core Web Vitals, page load speed, bounce rate, and conversion indicators

"Performance isn't a pass/fail badge; it's a race," said Darin Archer, chief product officer of Yottaa, in a statement. "The Web Performance Index turns hundreds of millions of shopper sessions into a living benchmark, so brands can see in near-real time how they stack up by industry, platform, and device. Passing Core Web Vitals isn't the finish line; if your peers are faster and converting better, you're still losing ground. This Index gives teams the context and direction to prioritize what will move revenue."

The upgraded Web Performance Index introduces the following capabilities:

Interactive Exploration: Users can explore real-world performance trends across key metrics and filters.

Performance Impact Ratings (PIR): Yottaa's scoring system has long been used to evaluate the toll of third-party technologies. Now, PIR is available in an interactive format. Teams can search and filter third parties by PIR score, adoption level, and category.

Continuously Updated Insights: The Index updates daily to give teams the most current snapshot of retail performance across industries and platforms.