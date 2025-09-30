WestCX Adds RCS and Dynamic QR Innovation

WestCX has added Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Dynamic QR capabilities through its TeleVox and Mosaicx brands to help healthcare providers, payors, and life sciences organizations improve patient engagement, reduce costs, capture more revenue, and meet the strictest compliance standards.

"The convergence of regulatory demands and clinical expectations has never been greater," said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX, in a statement. "RCS and Dynamic QR give health organizations the ability to lower costs, boost outcomes, and capture revenue without ever compromising compliance.

"This is part of our larger vision to make every patient or member interaction secure, intelligent, and predictive," Meckey added. "It's how WestCX is helping healthcare move from transactional communication to personalized, AI-native engagement."