Talkdesk Expands Microsoft Partnership

Talkdesk has introduced Talkdesk for Microsoft Teams, a certified integration between Talkdesk and Microsoft Teams, and has made Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

The enhanced Talkdesk for Microsoft Teams integration brings advanced contact center capabilities directly into Teams, creating a unified workspace for agents, supervisors, back-office staff, and subject matter experts. By embedding Talkdesk Workspace within Teams, organizations can eliminate app switching, streamline collaboration, and unify employee and customer experiences. With a single interface, agents also gain advanced routing, omnichannel support, presence, and directory syncing.

Furthermore, with Talkdesk CXA now available on the Azure Marketplace, companies can deploy specialized artificial intelligence (AI) agents that manage both customer interactions and the underlying tasks behind them.