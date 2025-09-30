Talkdesk Expands Microsoft Partnership
Talkdesk has introduced Talkdesk for Microsoft Teams, a certified integration between Talkdesk and Microsoft Teams, and has made Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
The enhanced Talkdesk for Microsoft Teams integration brings advanced contact center capabilities directly into Teams, creating a unified workspace for agents, supervisors, back-office staff, and subject matter experts. By embedding Talkdesk Workspace within Teams, organizations can eliminate app switching, streamline collaboration, and unify employee and customer experiences. With a single interface, agents also gain advanced routing, omnichannel support, presence, and directory syncing.
Furthermore, with Talkdesk CXA now available on the Azure Marketplace, companies can deploy specialized artificial intelligence (AI) agents that manage both customer interactions and the underlying tasks behind them.
"The expansion of our Microsoft partnership showcases our commitment to helping enterprises deliver exceptional customer experiences inside the tools their employees use every day," said Al Caravelli, chief revenue officer and senior vice president of strategic alliances and partnerships at Talkdesk, in a statement. "Embedding Talkdesk Workspace inside Microsoft Teams and making CXA available through the Azure Marketplace means customers can accelerate innovation, streamline collaboration, and drive meaningful business outcomes."