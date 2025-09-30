Eltropy Adds Early Acess to RCS

Eltropy, providers of a digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced exclusive early access to Rich Communication Services (RCS).

"Every day CFIs wait, major banks are capturing more consumer attention with branded messaging that makes community financial institutions look outdated by comparison," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, in a statement. "Our CFI clients were asking why their messages looked generic next to major bank communications. This beta program changes that dynamic by giving our customers first access to enterprise-grade messaging technology that delivers 32 percent higher engagement than traditional SMS."

RCS delivers messages from a verified sender profile featuring the institution's logo and brand. For marketing and promotions, RCS turns static messages into dynamic experiences with rich media, carousel cards, and one-tap replies. Participants gain immediate access to branded messaging with institution logos, interactive elements including call-to-action buttons, smart fallback systems that automatically use SMS when RCS isn't supported, and real-time engagement tracking on read receipts and click rate.