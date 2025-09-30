Sprinklr Adds Copilot, AI Agents, and Customer Feedback Management

Sprinklr, a provider of unified customer experience management platform provider, today at its CXUnifiers event launched artificial intelligence capabilities and solutions, including Sprinklr Copilot and Sprinklr AI Agents, and enhanced capabilities for Sprinklr Customer Feedback Management (CFM).

"Today's customers are in the driver's seat. They expect brands to meet them where they are, with context, speed, and insight," said Rory Read, president and CEO of Sprinklr, in a statement. "Our platform is built to help brands lead in this new era of engagement, connecting with their audiences in a bold, differentiated way."

Sprinklr's new solutions and capabilities include the following:

Sprinklr Copilot, an always-on companion for customer facing teams, delivering real-time, AI-powered conversational assistance across all product suites. Users can interact with dashboards conversationally to surface insights instantly without manually parsing charts, widgets, or KPIs; ask simple questions like "Tell me what failed last week," instead of navigating manual filters; proactively monitor critical systems and workflows and receive real-time alerts when anomalies or spikes occur; and ensure transparency and trust, as every response is explainable and backed by clear citations.

Sprinklr AI Agents that enable decision-making, automate repetitive tasks, and drive engagement. Sprinklr AI agents are built natively into the platform and inherently understand the platform's data models, journey vocabulary, and embedded AI capabilities.They escalate when needed, self-train from human interactions, and can seamlessly switch across voice, chat, email, and social without customers needing to repeat themselves. Sprinklr AI Agents integrate with front-office workflows and business processes already managed with Sprinklr and are grounded in business rules, enterprise data, and guardrails.

Customer Feedback Management (CFM) brings AI in survey collection, with adaptive AI surveys that personalize in real time. AI in Data Analytics delivers automated insights and validates them against social data. AI in Closed-Loop Feedback doesn't just detect issues but prescribes actions and empowers teams to better address feedback. Unified Feedback Management is a single source of truth connecting solicited and unsolicited feedback.