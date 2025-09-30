FrankieOne Partners with Daon
FrankieOne is partnering with Daon to combat the growing threat of artificial intelligence-driven fraud and deliver identity verification worldwide.
By integrating Daon's AI-driven biometric and document verification capabilities into FrankieOne's single API and orchestration layer, customers gain access to identity verification, multi-modal liveness detection, and advanced anti-spoofing measures.
"We chose Daon because they bring true depth in biometrics to global markets, from regulatory-grade data sovereignty and faster processing times to libraries trained on diverse identity documents worldwide. Their multi-modal biometrics, NIST-tested accuracy, and advanced liveness detection give our customers access to best-in-class identity verification. By combining Daon's strengths with FrankieOne's orchestration layer, we're enabling regulated institutions to seamlessly escalate to stronger checks, expand confidently into new markets, and deliver a secure, frictionless customer experience," said Kim Wrobel, head of partnerships at FrankieOne, in a statement.
"Partnering with FrankieOne allows us to bring our AI-driven biometric and identity verification technologies to even more customers in a way that's flexible, scalable, and globally compliant. The combined platform makes it simple for organizations to deploy the right verification tools for their risk profile and jurisdiction. Together, we're giving businesses the confidence to fight fraud and meet complex regulatory demands without compromising user experience," said John Duggan, executive vice president of Asia and the Pacific at Daon, in a statement.