Jasper Partners with Braze
Jasper, a content automation platform provider, is partnering with Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, to help marketing teams create, personalize, and deliver campaigns.
The integration brings Jasper's deep audience context and on-brand content generation capabilities into Braze's real-time orchestration engine. It also features templates pre-configured with logic for real-time personalization. Users can protect brand equity with Jasper IQ's deep marketing context, guardrails, and intelligence applied automatically to every message, localize content across regions and languages, and embed compliance directly into Braze workflows.
"Today's marketing workflows are clunky and inefficient, making it nearly impossible to deliver the quality, speed, and scale required to run effective campaigns," said Loreal Lynch, chief marketing officer of Jasper, in a statement. "Our singular focus is on helping marketers scale AI-powered content pipelines, and that means embedding Jasper into the flow of their work. By partnering with Braze, we're delivering a powerful, integrated solution that allows marketers to create more personalized, timely, and meaningful content that drives better engagement and experiences."