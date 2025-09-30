Jasper Partners with Braze

Jasper, a content automation platform provider, is partnering with Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, to help marketing teams create, personalize, and deliver campaigns.

The integration brings Jasper's deep audience context and on-brand content generation capabilities into Braze's real-time orchestration engine. It also features templates pre-configured with logic for real-time personalization. Users can protect brand equity with Jasper IQ's deep marketing context, guardrails, and intelligence applied automatically to every message, localize content across regions and languages, and embed compliance directly into Braze workflows.