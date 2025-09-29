Databook Launches Guided Selling Platform

Databook has unveiled its Guided Selling Platform for go-to-market leaders, including sales and revenue operations.

The platform bridges strategic planning and front-line execution through a customer-back, closed-loop approach, grounding everything from territory design to seller workflows in buyer priorities first, and continuously learning from outcomes to improve over time.

Powered by Databook's GTM deep reasoning engine and data sets, Guided Selling Platform includes a GTM Control Center featuring a GTM AI Studio and Seller Maturity Analytics. On the front end, Databook provides a seller-facing research platform.

Databook's Guided Selling Platform is comprised of the following:

Databook's enhanced Core Intelligence, which now fuses advanced GTM reasoning, deep domain intelligence, and integration with both first- and third-party data, such as CRM, value calculators, intent signals, and sales content like case studies and product marketing collateral, to deliver dynamic guidance directly into sellers' daily workflows. It surfaces case-for-change signals, analyzes financial and market drivers, and tailors outreach strategies in real time. These predictive intelligence insights can also be used by strategy and planning executives to design better territories and incentive comp plans.

GTM Control Center, the central hub to manage performance, drive alignment, and measure value, connecting data, workflows, and analytics into a system of record for GTM execution. In addition to standard admin tools and dashboards, the GTM Control Center features GTM AI Studio, a self-service capability that allows sales ops and GTM teams to build, co-create and customize workflows and agents; Seller Maturity Analytics that enable sales and enablement leaders to benchmark their teams' competencies for sales execution against a proprietary maturity framework; and Closed-loop learning that lets sales track full cycle analyticsfrom which high- and low-propensity accounts are pursued and which solutions are positioned, to the productivity gains and progress achieved across teams.

Agentic Workflows that go beyond task automation to enable GTM leaders to plan and design complete guided GTM sequences for sellers, marketing, and customer success teams, combining contextual reasoning with customer-specific data and logic paths. Interactive prompts, one-click generative Presentations and Documents, and trackable next-action menus help sellers prep for meetings with strategic actions and talk tracks that adapt based on industry, company and buyer roles. with guided coaching, leaders can tailor and deploy interactive coaching workflows personalized to the seller's role, behavior, and customer with strategic guidance by subject matter experts to deliver customized executive points of view, account plans, meeting briefs, value-based proposals grounded in trusted first- and third-party data. Proactive nudges with catalysts for change, such as executive shifts, upcoming meetings, product announcements, and new job listings, are now sent directly into users workflows (within Teams, Slack, or DatabookAI) to help sales teams stay on top of their accounts and deals and react in real time.