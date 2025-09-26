Bospar Launches Audit*E for Generative Engine Optimization

Bospar, a public relations and marketing firm, has launched Audit*E to help companies analyze their competitive positioning across artificial intelligence platforms.

Audit*E evaluates company presence and content performance across Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Meta AI, Mistral, and DeepSeek. The tool provides actionable intelligence through comprehensive visibility scoring, competitive analysis, and platform-specific improvement recommendations.

Key Features of Audit*E include the following:

Cross-platform audits across all eight AI platforms, measuring three key metrics: visibility, prominence, and accuracy;

Performance dashboard that tracks changes over time, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking;

Detailed reports with platform-specific recommendations based on how that particular AI system sources and prioritizes information;

Customizable queries for company-specific visibility goals;

Gap identification and actionable recommendations for visibility improvements; and

Recurring audits (weekly, monthly, quarterly) to monitor evolving brand presence.

Audit*E differs from traditional SEO tools that focus on search engine rankings. Instead, it specifically addresses large language model optimization and AI platform visibility. The tool generates customized task lists for improving performance on each platform. Users can track improvements over time and benchmark against competitors.