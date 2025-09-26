8x8 Launches Omni Shield SMS Fraud Protection

8x8, a customer experience platform provider, has launched 8x8 Omni Shield Self-Service, a no-code SMS fraud protection tool that helps businesses detect, monitor, and block threats like artificially inflated traffic in real time.

Built directly into 8x8 Connect, 8x8 Omni Shield enables businesses to manage fraud defense through a self-managed dashboard. Teams can identify suspicious activity, suspend fraudulent traffic, and analyze live SMS trends in just a few clicks.

8x8 Omni Shield Self-Service offers the following features:

"From e-commerce to banking, SMS is the backbone of digital engagement, and that makes it a growing target," said Igor Mostovoy, product director for communication platform-as-a-service at 8x8, in a statement. "With 8x8 Omni Shield, our customers gain the visibility and control to stop fraud before it impacts their business or their brand. What used to take days now takes minutes, and that speed makes all the difference."