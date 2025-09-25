Pega Releases Infinity '25

Pegasystems has released Pega Infinity '25, an agentic platform to deliver artificial intelligence agents at scale.

Pega's comprehensive approach features Pega Agentic Process Fabric, which orchestrates AI agents and systems to work together. Organizations gain unified control over their agents through a single conversational interface that intelligently routes requests across the enterprise.

Pega Infinity '25 includes the following updates:

Pega Blueprint enhancements include agents to extract insights from legacy system assets, including videos, documents, images, process diagrams, data and integration files, and source code analysis. Pega Blueprint analyzes those assets and surfaces insights, data, case types, personas, and integrations.

Improved collaboration between business and IT on workflow and application requirements within Pega Blueprint, including assignment fields, case and data references, alternate stages, field-level data models, and persona-based access controls. Users can now version their blueprints, creating snapshots they can restore as needed.

Design agents for creative workflow creation: Pega Blueprint design agents propose and refine workflows across domains, with expert oversight and auditability. They combine industry expertise, corporate knowledge, and human insight to deliver governed, high-impact processes.

Runtime agents for execution: Runtime agents use semantic AI to understand requests and then find and execute the right workflow step-by-step.

Other AI enhancements to Pega's core suite of solutions include the following:

Pega Predictable AI Agent: When exporting a Blueprint to create a new application, a governed AI agent is automatically generated that can triage customer and employee requests and guide them step by step.

Agent Steps: Incorporate agents into workflows as specific steps. Agents can be configured to perform tasks like summarization, document analysis, automated research, and data extraction.

Agent-created ad hoc workflows: Authorized runtime users can develop plans for specialized ad hoc work by describing their work to a Pega Platform design agent to instantly create, validate, and execute a workflow. Every interaction is tracked, audited, and subject to authorized approvals.

Agent tracer: AI agents are traceable, auditable, and explainable to identify issues, validate agent actions, enforce compliance, and enhance customer experience with reliable automation.

Easier cloud data migration: Users can migrate data to the cloud with an auto-generated data model; a new records manager for managing system of record (SOR) data; out-of-the-box native connections for AWS Redshift and Google BigQuery; and virtualize data to support transactional processing and analysis.

Accelerated app delivery from Pega Blueprint designs: When developers import a Blueprint into Pega App Studio, new capabilities auto-generate components, including an application control agent, workflows, UX views, data models, records manager, reporting, and simulated data for instant testing.

Agents that intelligently guide developers: An always-on assistant helps developers understand their applications, troubleshoot, access recent information, and get started with component development.

Optimized task and process mining: Pega Task Mining is now fully integrated with Pega Process Mining for a complete view of how enterprise work gets done, from desktop tasks to full-scale business processes. By combining user clicks and keystrokes with system-level insights, teams can analyze current work patterns fed directly into Pega Blueprint.

Pega Customer Decision Hub offers a new email authoring tool featuring drag-and-drop editing, professional templates, and integrated image support via Message Stream. Concurrent change management in 1:1 Operations Manager provides seamless collaboration, while advanced action analysis delivers deeper insights into next-best-actions and program outcomes. Integration with Google Cloud Platform enables secure, accelerated data activation, supported by enterprise-grade authentication through Workload Identity Federation.

Pega Customer Service ;delivers better support through AI-powered self-service agents that provide conversational experiences across channels, while email agents enable contextual, personalized automation that keep humans in the loop. A gen AI-powered Customer Service Simulator accelerates CSR onboarding, while performance tracking with conversational analytics and post-interaction surveys offer continuous CSR improvement.

Pega Sales Automation empowers sellers with an AI-powered assistant that prioritizes actions, automates scheduling and communications, and delivers performance-boosting suggestions. New updates enhance collaboration through Microsoft Teams integration and enable one-click selling via a multi-experience chat widget that embeds forms and workflows directly into chat and chatbot interactions.