Klaviyo Launches Marketing Agent and Customer Agent

Klaviyo at its K:BOS event in Boston introduced its Marketing Agent and Customer Agent.

Marketing Agen autonomously plans and launches campaigns in minutes, creates on-brand content, personalizes every send, and continuously learns without prompting.

Customer Agent delivers 24/7 personalized assistance to consumers by resolving common questions, recommending products, and escalating to a human agent with full context when needed.

Marketing Agent turns a simple URL into a complete marketing plan with ready-to-send campaigns, flows, and forms. It writes on-brand content, personalizes every send, and keeps improving while users set the guardrails and approval processes. Marketing Agent learns the brand's voice and catalog and industry, competitive, market and holiday trends. Campaigns and strategies are vetted and compared to brand tone, style, and historical performance data.

"Often, marketers dream bigger than the tools at their disposal. The biggest ideas don't just need execution, they need creative thought partners to truly take flight. With Marketing Agent, we're delivering both: the capacity to turn bold ideas into reality and an AI partner to push their creativity further," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "It's about turning vision into action and creativity into growth, all at the speed of AI."

As part of Klaviyo Service, alongside Customer Hub and Helpdesk, Customer Agent acts as a personalized 24/7 AI assistant for consumers. It can resolve issues, answer product questions, recommend products, offer expert on-brand advice, and escalate with full context. Embedded directly within Klaviyo's CRM platform, Customer Agent bridges marketing and service so teams share the same data and full conversation history. It provides brand-trained assistance across chat, SMS, email, and soon WhatsApp, answering questions about shipping, sizing, order status, returns, and more. With its personalized recommendations, consumers can add to cart, apply promotions, and complete purchases.

At K:BOS, Klaviyo also unveiled a number of other platform updates, including the following: