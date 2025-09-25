Channelscaler Enhances Partner Relationship Management Platform

Channelscaler has enhanced its Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform with built-in intelligence and scalability.

The new modules designed to streamline execution and accelerate partner impact include the following:

Lead Distribution Management, which automates lead routing, reduces manual errors, and improves lead-to-deal conversion.

Enhanced Partner Locator, to discover and connect with the right partner. Now includes a partner solutions marketplace.

New Partner Application Management, a single platform to register, onboard, and manage new partner agreements.

New AI-powered capabilities available in the Channelscaler platform include the following:

Document Intelligence, which accelerates incentive approvals by automatically validating proof-of-performance submissions.

AI Deal Registration Agent, which helps partner managers review and act on deal registration requests.

Forthcoming AI capabilities include the following:

ChannelBot, for real-time, in-platform guidance that helps partners navigate processes without relying on support.

Smart Designer, with AI prompts and what-if modeling to help teams build and adapt programs.

Module-Specific Agents, with step-by-step support for workflows like market development fund (MDF) claims, incentive submissions, and business planning.

By harnessing the power of AI to enhance the usability and decision-making readiness of partner data; integrating intelligence directly into partner workflows; and, incorporating natural language processing (NLP), predictive analytics, and embedded return on investment (ROI) dashboards, the platform empowers teams to transition from retrospective reporting to real-time, actionable intelligence, Channelscaler said..