Channelscaler Enhances Partner Relationship Management Platform
Channelscaler has enhanced its Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform with built-in intelligence and scalability.
The new modules designed to streamline execution and accelerate partner impact include the following:
- Lead Distribution Management, which automates lead routing, reduces manual errors, and improves lead-to-deal conversion.
- Enhanced Partner Locator, to discover and connect with the right partner. Now includes a partner solutions marketplace.
- New Partner Application Management, a single platform to register, onboard, and manage new partner agreements.
New AI-powered capabilities available in the Channelscaler platform include the following:
- Document Intelligence, which accelerates incentive approvals by automatically validating proof-of-performance submissions.
- AI Deal Registration Agent, which helps partner managers review and act on deal registration requests.
Forthcoming AI capabilities include the following:
- ChannelBot, for real-time, in-platform guidance that helps partners navigate processes without relying on support.
- Smart Designer, with AI prompts and what-if modeling to help teams build and adapt programs.
- Module-Specific Agents, with step-by-step support for workflows like market development fund (MDF) claims, incentive submissions, and business planning.
By harnessing the power of AI to enhance the usability and decision-making readiness of partner data; integrating intelligence directly into partner workflows; and, incorporating natural language processing (NLP), predictive analytics, and embedded return on investment (ROI) dashboards, the platform empowers teams to transition from retrospective reporting to real-time, actionable intelligence, Channelscaler said..
"AI is transforming vendor and partner collaboration, and channel leaders must not only recognize AI's potential but also figure out how to harness it to drive innovation, stand out from competitors, and achieve results," said Kenneth Fox, founder and chief technology officer of Channelscaler, in a statement. "Channelscaler's partner program automation embodies our commitment to customer success and extensive domain expertise to enable partners in capturing market share and measuring success through personalized programs that deliver clear outcomes."